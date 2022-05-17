Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $312.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) will announce $312.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $311.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $313.50 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $280.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.30. 277,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $79.64 and a 12 month high of $118.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.89%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

