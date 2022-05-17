Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. AT&T reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,341,992. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

