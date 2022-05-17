Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.15. The business had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.06 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvidXchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 17.73.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 7.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,886,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded up 0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,167. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of 5.95 and a 12-month high of 27.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of 12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

