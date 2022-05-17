Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $2.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $9.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $11.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,212. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $82.02 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

