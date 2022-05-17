Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) will post sales of $380,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full-year sales of $1.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cocrystal Pharma.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

COCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Cocrystal Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.13. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 5,155.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter worth $137,000. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

