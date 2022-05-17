Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 1,995.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.48. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

