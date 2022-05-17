Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.20. Five9 posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

Shares of FIVN traded down $7.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.25. 1,124,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,166. Five9 has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -86.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.19.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $676,599.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,404 shares of company stock worth $2,982,755. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,622,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

