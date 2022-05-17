Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. iHeartMedia posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

IHRT traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 701,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,926. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 453,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 40,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,387.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,703,000 after buying an additional 1,299,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after buying an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,245,000 after buying an additional 878,492 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,758,000 after buying an additional 663,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,265,000 after buying an additional 630,976 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.