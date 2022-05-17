Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will report $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.56. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $97,569,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 595.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 791,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after acquiring an additional 678,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 192.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 398,890 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 9,136.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 339,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after acquiring an additional 336,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $59.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

