Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.21 billion. Lennar reported sales of $6.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $34.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.98 billion to $34.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $36.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,112. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after buying an additional 722,560 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after buying an additional 527,735 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

