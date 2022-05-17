Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. Li Auto reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3,500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,895,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,229 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 167.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 176,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Li Auto by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,406,000 after acquiring an additional 293,940 shares during the period. Finally, Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LI traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.74. 10,962,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,564,846. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,374.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

