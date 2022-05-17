Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Pulmonx posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

LUNG stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,090 shares of company stock worth $381,447. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmonx (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.