Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) will post $6.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.60 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $4.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $23.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.63 billion to $24.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.47 billion to $27.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.18. 4,577,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,541,865. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $63.68.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

