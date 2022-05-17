Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) to announce $230.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.70 million and the highest is $241.90 million. Traeger posted sales of $213.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $821.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $840.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $951.14 million, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%.

COOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,826,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,329,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,279. The firm has a market cap of $656.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. Traeger has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

