Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Post -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($1.01). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($2.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,625. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $117,501 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

