Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 20.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.09. 328,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

