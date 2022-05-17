Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). Veru posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

VERU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Veru by 18.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERU opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. Veru has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of -0.58.

About Veru (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.