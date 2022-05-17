Zacks: Analysts Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.84 Billion

Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) will report $12.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.92 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $7.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $46.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.17 billion to $47.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $49.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $54.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.32) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. 25,145,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,150,754. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

