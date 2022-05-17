Zacks: Analysts Expect Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Banco Bradesco posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.55 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

BBD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 435,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,579,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.0037 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

