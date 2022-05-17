Zacks: Analysts Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) to announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 34.21%.

HBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $35.10. 38 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,153. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $293.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

