Zacks: Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Iron Mountain posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IRM stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.35. 28,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.44%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,364,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 694,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 573,868 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

