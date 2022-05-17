Zacks: Analysts Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) to announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Plexus reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

PLXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $287,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,978.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $196,738.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,801 shares of company stock valued at $721,475. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.91. 526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

