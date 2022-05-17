Zacks: Analysts Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Square reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Square in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,553 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,624. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $452,024,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Square by 360.1% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,552,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $172,641,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $72,655,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 293.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 343,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,469,000 after buying an additional 256,444 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.70. 17,708,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,432,975. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.30 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Square has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average of $143.62.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

