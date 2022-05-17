Zacks: Analysts Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $693.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will post $693.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.20 million to $706.10 million. Stepan posted sales of $595.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $675.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,955,000 after purchasing an additional 151,926 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 930.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 164,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stepan stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.82. The stock had a trading volume of 116,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.00. Stepan has a 12-month low of $95.28 and a 12-month high of $138.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

