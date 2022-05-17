Zacks: Analysts Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.09 Million

Brokerages predict that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $387.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.40 million to $399.30 million. AZEK posted sales of $327.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZEK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other news, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in AZEK by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in AZEK by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AZEK by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 57,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,168. AZEK has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

