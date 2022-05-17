Zacks: Analysts Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $365.95 Million

Equities analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) to report $365.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.20 million and the highest is $369.60 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $279.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,081,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.65. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 242.71, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

