Zacks: Analysts Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to Announce -$0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.79). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 84.77% and a negative net margin of 858.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZYME shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE ZYME opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zymeworks by 9,548.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,664,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after buying an additional 2,636,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zymeworks by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,286,000 after buying an additional 2,240,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,463,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 117,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after buying an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

