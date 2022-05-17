Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canaan’s earnings. Canaan reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canaan will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canaan.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 86.99%.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Canaan by 407.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,026 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 954,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canaan by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 675,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Canaan by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 652,685 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAN opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $566.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.94. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

