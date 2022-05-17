Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Post $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. SunPower reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

SPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.92. 111,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,942. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. SunPower has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $34.61.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

