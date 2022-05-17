Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.03). WM Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of WM Technology stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,632. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $797.74 million, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.26. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in WM Technology by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in WM Technology by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

