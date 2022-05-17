Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) will post $594.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $573.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $612.60 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $553.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.72.

NYSE APO traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $54.45. 53,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,527. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

