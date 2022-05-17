Zacks: Brokerages Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) will announce $4.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.64 billion. BCE posted sales of $4.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $18.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $18.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.98 billion to $19.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BCE by 11,873.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 724,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,260,000 after acquiring an additional 718,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.82. 1,247,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,383. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

