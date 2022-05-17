Zacks: Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) to Announce $2.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.81 and the lowest is $2.19. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $2.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $11.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $12.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $11.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.92. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

BLDR opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.82. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,766,000 after purchasing an additional 117,308 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

