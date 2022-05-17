Zacks: Brokerages Expect GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. GXO Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 570%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

GXO stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 545,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 36.24.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

