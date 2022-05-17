Zacks: Brokerages Expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Suncor Energy posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

SU opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

