Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Terex posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Terex by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

