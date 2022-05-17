Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

BLCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

BLCM opened at $1.59 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

