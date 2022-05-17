Zacks Investment Research Lowers Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) to Hold

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of BXRX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.18. 104,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Baudax Bio ( NASDAQ:BXRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baudax Bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46,444 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

