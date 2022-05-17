Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $4.69 on Friday. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,900 shares of company stock worth $73,621.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $3,247,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $349,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $45,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $18,082,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

