Zacks Investment Research Lowers Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Get Victrex alerts:

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.50) to GBX 1,750 ($21.57) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victrex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,530.33.

VTXPF opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.24. Victrex has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47.

About Victrex (Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victrex (VTXPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.