Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CZOO. Bank of America lowered Cazoo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cazoo Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.97.

Shares of Cazoo Group stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. Cazoo Group has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cazoo Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

