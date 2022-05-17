Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $32.44 on Friday. TDK has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.16.
TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.
