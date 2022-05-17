Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Tops $18.20 Million

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.99 or 0.00342319 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00064840 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00069038 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars.

