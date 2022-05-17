Zhang Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 133,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 92,355 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,521. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

