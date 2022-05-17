Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

