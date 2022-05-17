Zhang Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 392 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $489.83. The stock had a trading volume of 38,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $375.50 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.