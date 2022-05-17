Zhang Financial LLC Invests $201,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 623.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,220,000 after buying an additional 858,322 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 31.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $7,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 382,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,515,376. The company has a market capitalization of $163.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.