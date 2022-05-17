Zhang Financial LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after acquiring an additional 465,992 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.32. 23,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.19 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

