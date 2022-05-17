Zhang Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

VB traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,402. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.19 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.90.

