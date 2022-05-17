Zhang Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. 28,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

